No smog in federal capital, expect dense fog: Malik Amin Aslam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Wednesday said that no smog was prevailing in the current cold weather as it was dense fog that reduced visibility in the Federal capital.

There was record decline in temperature across the country as the river water in Skardu was freezing, the adviser said talking to media outside the parliament here.

He said smog mostly existed during October and November whereas at present the air quality was not that hazardous and polluted.

To a question, Amin said the nurseries were being established under 10 Billion Tree Tsunami project as funding was released to the provinces and it would help generate millions of jobs across the country.

"Billion Tree Tsunami in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa along created 5 million jobs and 10 Billion Tree Tsunami project would help generate the decayed plantation in national parks like Changa Manga, some areas in Pattoki and other places across the country.

" Amin informed that Pakistan was the only country in the world where mangroves had increased in growth and the government would plant 1 billion more under 10 Billion Tree Tsunami project where the plantation would be kicked off in January and February season.

Responding another query, he said the country was handed over to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government in a very pathetic economic condition whereas it took over one year for the government to bring it back to normalcy.

The government was determined to boost the economy in 2020 as all economic indicators were positive, he added.