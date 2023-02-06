'No Smoking' signboards installed in capital markets

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Dr. Akbar Niazi Teaching Hospital (ANTH) and Islamabad Medical and Dental College (IMDC) in collaboration with the Ministry of National Health Services' Tobacco Control Cell on Monday installed "No Smoking" signboards at various bus stands in the Federal capital to create awareness in public.

A ceremony was held here in this regard at Karachi Company G-9 bus stand, which was attended by officials of the Ministry of National Health Services, Islamabad Traffic Authority (ITA), Islamabad Traffic Police, and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration.

Managing Director ANTH Yasir Khan Niazi and Secretary ITA Asma Sanaullah installed the tobacco control boards as part of the drive for enforcement of tobacco control law in the capital.

ANTH's Executive Director Col (R) Dr. Ghulam Mujtaba Abbasi, Director Hospital Dr. Areej Neyazi, and Project Director Islamabad Dental Hospital Dr. Khurshid Ahmad were present on this occasion.

Secretary ITA and Health Ministry officials thanked ANTH and IMDC management for the support in district administration and the Health Ministry's initiative of making Islamabad a tobacco-free city.

They expressed their determination for making Islamabad a completely smoke-free zone for its inhabitants, saying that the cooperation of organizations like ANTH is valuable for achieving this goal.

Yasir Niazi paid gratitude to the Health Ministry and ICT Administration for making the hospital part of the Smoke-Free Islamabad project, expressing that the hospital would always be standing with them for the success of this project.

Imran Ali Ghouri, head of Communications at ANTH, told journalists that the hospital will keep working closely with the Ministry of Health, WHO, and ICT Administration on the Smoke-Free Islamabad project to create mass awareness.

He said that the hospital is set to soon open a Tobacco Cessation Clinic to help make Pakistan a tobacco-free country.