No Society Can Develop Without Giving Equal Opportunities To Women: PU VC
Published October 16, 2024
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali has said that no society can develop without providing protection and equal opportunities to women.
He was addressing an awareness seminar on ‘Combating Violence against Women through Community Policing’ held by PU Institute of Social & Cultural Studies’ Department of Public Health and Directorate of Student Affairs.
Director ISCS Prof Dr Rubeena Zakar, Director Students Affairs Dr Muhammad Ali Klasra, National Coordinator of IUCPSS Muhammad Murtaza Noor, Head of the Department of PCHR Huma Kashif, DSP Punjab Police Arsalan Saif, District Women Protection Officer Rabia Usman, lawyer and human rights advocate Ms. Asia Ismail, faculty members and students were present.
In his address, PU VC Prof Dr Muhammad Ali highlighted the importance of women empowerment and said that children should be brought up in a manner that inculcates respect for women from an early age. He said that Pakistani women have to be economically strong to become socially strong. Dr Muhammad Ali said that our law and religion protect the rights of women. He said that the role of women in the life of Hazrat Muhammad (S.A.W.W) must be studied. The VC said said that even today women are not as safe as they should be. He said that more than 80 percent of the household work is done by women in the role economy.
He said that women are the better gender and do office works well along with household chores.
Dr Rubeena Zakar said that the purpose of this event was to provide timely information to students for educating the community, promoting accountability, gender equality, and empowering women and survivors. She underlined the roles of IUPSS, PCHR and PU DSA in promoting social justice, emphasizing that women’s empowerment is vital for sustainable development.
Muhammad Murtaza Noor stressed that students play a key role in raising awareness about violence against women. Huma Kashif introduced the ‘Tahaffuz’ project, supported by UN Women, focused on sensitizing police and training medico-legal officers on gender violence.
Asia Ismail discussed women’s constitutional rights, the need for their involvement in policy-making and the importance of financial independence for protection.
Arsalan Saif addressed the role of policy forums in registering complaints from women and transgender. Filing a complaint at a police station is the first step in addressing violence against women, He further added. Rabia Usman explained the implementation mechanisms of the Punjab Protection of Women against Violence Act 2016.
