No Society Can Tolerate Violation Of Human Rights: Faisal Karim Kundi

Faizan Hashmi Published December 10, 2022 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday said since the protection of human rights was considered to be the foundation of any civilized, fair and prosperous society, therefore, no society could tolerate rights violations.

In his message on International Human Rights Day, Kundi appealed to the Pakistani nation to respect the fundamental rights of others and play every possible role in ensuring the protection of human rights of all.

The SAPM said, "On this day, I appreciate the good initiative of the government of Pakistan to include the transgender community in Benazir Kafaalat Programme, which is an important step towards the restoration of the rights of this deprived section.

" He said the Benazir Income Support Programme was going to launch a dynamic registry through which the deprived families would be provided an opportunity to update their information and become a part of the programme.

The Ministry of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, especially BISP, was playing its role in the protection of human rights and would continue to do so in the future, he added.

