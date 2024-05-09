No soft-pedaling of May 9 incidents; no absolution for orchestrators: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday reiterated that there could absolutely be no soft-pedaling of what happened on May 9 and no absolution for those who orchestrated, supported, and assisted the attempt to damage the foundations of the nation.

On the first anniversary of the May 9 incidents, the prime minister took to X saying, "One year ago today, not only were symbols of our national pride and honor attacked, but the sanctity of our sacred homeland was also assaulted."

"Let not the shadows of lies, hide the light of truth... love of our country demands nothing less," he remarked.

In another post, the prime minister had said that May 9 was a day that separated two distinct mindsets – one that sacrificed for the country and the other that betrayed the nation for personal gains.

"One year has passed, but the nation has not forgotten its betrayers and will never forget them, he added.