No Space For Anti-State Elements Under Guise Of Politics: Rana
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2025 | 12:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, on Thursday urged all political stakeholders to adopt the path of mutual respect and dialogue.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that engaging in activities that align with anti-state elements under the cover of politics is condemnable.
“Some individuals linked to banned groups and involved in hostile operations in Balochistan and other areas are attempting to destabilize Pakistan with the support of foreign agendas,” he said.
Their demands are not political dialogue but separatist and they openly call for Balochistan’s secession. Such elements cannot be equated with democratic forces, Rana said.
He called for unity among political parties to isolate and reject extremist narratives.
He said that no one should exploit media platforms to create hype or sensationalize sensitive matters for personal or political mileage.
Recent Stories
Saud bin Saqr receives Prince Philippos, Princess Nina of Greece
KU Syndicate approves allocating one acre of land to SHEC
Egypt cuts key policy rates by 225 basis points
Formation of National Minorities Commission in final stages: Federal Minister fo ..
Governor Kundi praises Forces after operation against militants in DI Khan
Condolence reference for Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Lakho held
World economy likely to avoid recession despite tariffs: IMF chief
Div. Commissioner orders intensification of security at recreational parks, busi ..
Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy PM, Minister of Foreign Affairs & Tourism of ..
Punjab Minister for Education Rana Sikandar Hayat visits various exam centres
PPMA delegation meets Federal Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal,
Fire engulfs oil tanker, two buses
More Stories From Pakistan
-
No space for Anti-State elements under guise of Politics: Rana1 minute ago
-
KU Syndicate approves allocating one acre of land to SHEC23 minutes ago
-
Formation of National Minorities Commission in final stages: Federal Minister for Religious Affairs ..23 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi praises Forces after operation against militants in DI Khan23 minutes ago
-
Condolence reference for Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Lakho held23 minutes ago
-
Punjab Minister for Education Rana Sikandar Hayat visits various exam centres49 minutes ago
-
PPMA delegation meets Federal Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal,47 minutes ago
-
Fire engulfs oil tanker, two buses47 minutes ago
-
4-day int'l educational workshop on 'Global Citizenship in Education' concludes47 minutes ago
-
Malik Shah Gorgaij visits GDA Office, emphasizes for timely completion of projects48 minutes ago
-
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar underscores role of provinces ..48 minutes ago
-
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan urges political forces to unite for democracy's sake48 minutes ago