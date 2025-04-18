No space for Anti-State elements under guise of Politics: Rana

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, on Thursday urged all political stakeholders to adopt the path of mutual respect and dialogue.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that engaging in activities that align with anti-state elements under the cover of politics is condemnable.

“Some individuals linked to banned groups and involved in hostile operations in Balochistan and other areas are attempting to destabilize Pakistan with the support of foreign agendas,” he said.

Their demands are not political dialogue but separatist and they openly call for Balochistan’s secession. Such elements cannot be equated with democratic forces, Rana said.

He called for unity among political parties to isolate and reject extremist narratives.

He said that no one should exploit media platforms to create hype or sensationalize sensitive matters for personal or political mileage.