No space for corrupt elements in New Pakistan: SACM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to KP CM on Hajj and Auqaf Affairs, Zahoor Shakir Wednesday said that new Pakistan has no space for corrupt elements.

He said that the government is initiating historic projects for the protection of Auqaf Department's properties and their maximum use for public interest.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting regarding Auqaf Department's properties in the provincial capital. Beside, Secretary Auqaf, Shahid Sohail other officers of the department were also present on the occasion.

The meeting was given detailed briefing regarding retrieving of donated properties from illegal occupants, their computerization and receipts from their commercial buildings.

Speaking on the occasion, the Special Assistant said that the PTI government is sincere in utilization of the Auqaf Department's properties for the welfare of the people and added that official steps and better strategy of the concerned officers can guarantee the protection of the donated and commercial properties.

He directed the concerned authorities for hard work and struggle for abolition of corruption in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and said that each and every penny is sacred trust of the deserving persons with the PTI government and they never tolerate any kind of dishonesty in this regard.

The special assistant also directed the officers of the department for retrieving of the occupied properties from occupants with honesty and protection of the properties to guarantee transparency.