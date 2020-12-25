UrduPoint.com
No Space For Forceful Conversions,underage Marriages In Islam: Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 08:55 PM

No space for forceful conversions,underage marriages in Islam: Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi

Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East, Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi Friday said the forceful religious conversions and underage marriages won't be permitted in the country as our religion Islam does not allow this

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and middle East, Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi Friday said the forceful religious conversions and underage marriages won't be permitted in the country as our religion islam does not allow this.

Talking to a delegation headed by Chairman National Commission for Minorities (NCM) Chela Ram Kewlani, Ashrafi said that there was no space for forced conversions in Islam and steps were being taken in collaboration with Ulema-Mashaykh and leadership of different religions to stop forceful conversions and marriages.

The propaganda of Indian lobbies on the issue of religious freedom violation in Pakistan has been exposed as minorities living in Pakistan have more rights as comparing to India and other parts of the world.

Ashrafi announced holding joint sitting of different religions and religious schools of thoughts in Islamabad during the second week of January 2021.

Responding to a question, Ashrafi stated that 'Kelash Community' is very respected in Pakistan and he will personally visit Chitral to address the issues of minorities.

NCM chairman lauded the appointment of Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi as Special Representative to Prime Minister on Interreligious Harmony as positive step for minorities in Pakistan.

