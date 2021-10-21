UrduPoint.com

No Space For Negligence In Police Department: Addl IGP

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 08:35 PM

No space for negligence in police department: Addl IGP

Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) South Punjab Capt (retd) Zaffar Iqbal Awan said that police in an organized department and there was no space for negligence in the way to justice for masses

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) South Punjab Capt (retd) Zaffar Iqbal Awan said that police in an organized department and there was no space for negligence in the way to justice for masses.

Holding a police orderly room proceeding here on Thursday, he said that protection of public lives and properties was top priority of the department and no negligence would be tolerated.

He said that strict accountability of the police officers was being ensured in the department to improve performance and restore public trust on the department.

He directed officers to avoid misuse of power otherwise strict legal action would be taken against them.

He said that establishment of Additional IGP Office in South Punjab not only resolving public issues but also ensuring steps for welfare of the officials.

He said that all possible efforts were being made to improve performance and control crime in the South Punjab.

He also asked officers to ensure all arrangements for eradication of crime in their respective areas.

On this occasion, five inspectors and 50 other officials were presented before him in the orderly room proceeding for seeking relief in their punishments.

Additional IGP Discipline South Punjab Imran Shaukat and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.

