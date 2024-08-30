No space for those who left PTI during difficult times: Imran Khan

(@Abdulla99267510)

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 30th, 2024) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan firmly stated that there is no room in the party for those who deserted it during challenging times.

Speaking to reporters at Adiala Jail on Friday, he expressed his awareness of those who left, noting that very few were compelled to do so.

He emphasized that individuals who abandoned the party when the going got tough, after enjoying the benefits during prosperous times, will not be welcomed back.

“I am not naming anyone, but those who chose to leave the party will not be reaccepted. Those who remained loyal during difficult periods can be confident of their place,” Khan said.

Khan also mentioned that those who endured hardships, went underground, or faced violence during these tough times would be treated favorably. He asserted that political parties, not the military, have the power to unite the nation, citing the example of East Pakistan’s secession.

Highlighting the country’s economic crisis, Khan described it as the biggest challenge facing Pakistan. He pointed out that this year has seen the lowest investment in the country’s history, surpassing even the previous record low of the past 50 years. According to Khan, the Primary reasons for this economic downturn are political instability and the resurgence of terrorism.

He further criticized the current administration, accusing it of mishandling the situation, leading to a rise in terrorism.

He questioned who would invest in a country plagued by terrorism from various fronts, including the TTP, Katcha areas, and Balochistan. He also accused intelligence agencies of being focused on eliminating PTI rather than addressing these critical issues.

Khan expressed concern about the growing threat of provincialism in the country, mentioning protests in Punjab against terrorism in Balochistan. He underscored that PTI is the only Federal party with a presence in all four provinces and the potential to unite the people, unlike other regional parties.

Addressing the discontent within PTI, Khan acknowledged the frustration of party workers over the postponement of the Islamabad rally. He noted that while other parties are holding rallies, PTI has been denied the opportunity to organize even one. The rally was postponed due to religious protests and a cricket match, as the party sought to avoid further unrest in the country.

Khan also lamented the lack of a fair trial, stating that his rights are being violated. He mentioned the increasing difficulties he faces, including being denied access to party leaders, lawyers, and even his children over the phone.

During the media interaction, the Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail prevented journalists from asking Khan questions, citing a court order that prohibits him from holding press conferences or media talks.

Despite Khan’s intervention, the Deputy Superintendent stood firm on the court’s decision.