No space in department for negligent officers, personnel

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Riffat Mukhtar Raja on Tuesday said there was no space for the negligent officers in the department.

Chairing a high level meeting/video conference at the Central Police Office CPO), he reviewed in detail the records of the fugitives and proclaimed offenders and issued necessary instructions.

The IGP ordered to speed up the ongoing crackdown against the absconders and proclaimed offenders. He said wherever the murder incident would take place, he will personally sought the interrogation report.

Riffat Mukhtar instructed to ensure eradication of drugs, gutka/mawa and smuggling at all costs.

The Sindh Police chief said there was dire need to bring innovation in policing. "All aspects of policing have to be digitized. The presence of central data of criminals/absconders/ proclaimed offenders ensures the law's grip on them", he said.

He said the data feeding of criminals was the responsibility of District SSPs. Additional IGP Karachi, all DIGPs and district SSPs from across the province attended the meeting.