No specific shirt being manufactured for tiger force at any level: Usman Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar Sunday rubbished the rumors circulating on social media about printing of specific shirts for the Corona Relief Tiger Force at the public expense.

"Once again, I would like to clarify that there is no kind of shirt being printed at government or personal level, nor will the national exchequer be used for the purpose," he tweeted while sharing the clipping of a talk show in which an analyst claimed that some 450 million would be being spent on manufacturing of special shirts for the force.

"Can you mention which markets are open in the prevailing situation where shirts amounting to Rs 45 crore are being printed at the government level," he asked.

Usman said such an Irresponsible statement from a senior journalist was not expected. False propagation and misreporting could harm national unity in the present circumstances.

He urged the analyst to refrain from making false accusations in such critical times. Such analysis would not only deject people but also damage his (analyst) journalistic stature in prevailing times.

Earlier, Usman Dar had clarified in the mainstream media that the Prime Minister's Corona Tiger Relief Force had nothing to do with the viral pictures of shirts imprinted with tiger force name. He urged the youth to join the force by setting aside their political affiliations.