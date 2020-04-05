UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Specific Shirt Being Manufactured For Tiger Force At Any Level: Usman Dar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 08:50 PM

No specific shirt being manufactured for tiger force at any level: Usman Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar Sunday rubbished the rumors circulating on social media about printing of specific shirts for the Corona Relief Tiger Force at the public expense.

"Once again, I would like to clarify that there is no kind of shirt being printed at government or personal level, nor will the national exchequer be used for the purpose," he tweeted while sharing the clipping of a talk show in which an analyst claimed that some 450 million would be being spent on manufacturing of special shirts for the force.

"Can you mention which markets are open in the prevailing situation where shirts amounting to Rs 45 crore are being printed at the government level," he asked.

Usman said such an Irresponsible statement from a senior journalist was not expected. False propagation and misreporting could harm national unity in the present circumstances.

He urged the analyst to refrain from making false accusations in such critical times. Such analysis would not only deject people but also damage his (analyst) journalistic stature in prevailing times.

Earlier, Usman Dar had clarified in the mainstream media that the Prime Minister's Corona Tiger Relief Force had nothing to do with the viral pictures of shirts imprinted with tiger force name. He urged the youth to join the force by setting aside their political affiliations.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Social Media Sunday Market Media From Government Unity Foods Limited Million

Recent Stories

Citizens’ Debt Settlement Fund postpones payment ..

1 hour ago

Heavy-duty trucks and vehicles allowed to travel o ..

2 hours ago

FNC Health Committee discusses draft federal law o ..

2 hours ago

Houthi-fired ballistic missile fell in Yemeni terr ..

2 hours ago

WAZA recognises Al Ain Zoo’s efforts in wildlife ..

3 hours ago

&#039;Early Leave&#039; initiative launched for pr ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.