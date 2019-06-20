No speech, just smirk, this is how Prime Minister spent time in Parliament

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

It was the first time in the past nine months when Prime Minister Imran Khan was found taking pandiculate during the NA session

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th June, 2019) It was the first time in the past nine months when Prime Minister Imran Khan was found taking pandiculate during the NA session.Dressed up in Blue suit, PM Khan was witnessed calm and cool during his brief presence like he has been reached close to the success or he has completely understood what exactly was problem with this country.He didn't address the NA session, but listened problems shared by the PTI members Parliament with him.

He also assured them of their problems resolve.After listening PTL leader Ghulam Sarwar Khan's speech, in which he strongly criticized the Sharif and Zardari families for their corruption, the prime minister had left the session.He was constantly reciting roasary bead (Tisbe) while sitting on Leader of the House chair.

He was just smirking over Sarwar Khan's inflammatory speech against Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari and their other family members and party leaders.It was the first time in the past nine months of the incumbent government when Imran Khan found pandiculate in the Parliament session.

He was not fearing by notorious remarks threw by the women members Parliament of the opposition parties but he was enjoying harsh exchange between treasury and opposition benches.Meanwhile, it is citied that during the 1992 World Cup, Imran Khan was pandiculating in the cricket ground like he was pandiculating in the Parliament session on Thursday.

The similarity in action reflects that Khan has complete understood the solution of the country problems.As PM Khan entered the Assembly floor, the treasury benches warmly welcome him with thumping the desks while opposition members stayed silent, except few female members Parliament of the opposition parties.

However, they were asked to observe silence and restraint from throwing remarks against the prime minister.It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Khan was there to attend debate on the recently presented anti-public budget.