No sports, outdoor activities in schools till Dec 20

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :The Punjab School education department has stopped all public and private schools across the province from holding sports and out-door activities till December 20 due to smog.

According to a notification issue here on Thursday, the schools have been asked to ensure wearing of masks by children in school during smog.

The schools have also been directed to hold at least one awareness session for students on air quality, prevention of smog and impact of environment on human health.

All deputy commissioners/administrators and chief executive officers (CEOs) Education across Punjab have been directed to ensure strict compliance of the directions regarding no sports and out-door activities in schools.