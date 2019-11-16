UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Sports, Outdoor Activities In Schools Till Dec 20

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 12:31 AM

No sports, outdoor activities in schools till Dec 20

The Punjab School Education department has stopped all public and private schools across the province from holding sports and out-door activities till December 20 due to smog

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :The Punjab School education department has stopped all public and private schools across the province from holding sports and out-door activities till December 20 due to smog.

According to a notification issue here on Thursday, the schools have been asked to ensure wearing of masks by children in school during smog.

The schools have also been directed to hold at least one awareness session for students on air quality, prevention of smog and impact of environment on human health.

All deputy commissioners/administrators and chief executive officers (CEOs) Education across Punjab have been directed to ensure strict compliance of the directions regarding no sports and out-door activities in schools.

Related Topics

Sports Education Punjab December All From

Recent Stories

Tolerance integral part of UAE&#039;s foreign poli ..

1 hour ago

Saif bin Zayed attends second day of Interfaith Su ..

1 hour ago

Govt to implement all court's decisions about Nawa ..

1 hour ago

Report takes aim at lax Swiss tobacco rules

1 hour ago

US Jury Convicts Former Trump Adviser Roger Stone ..

1 hour ago

Principal PGMI for launching Diabetes Specialist d ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.