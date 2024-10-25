No Sportsmen Unemployed As Govt Revives Departmental Games: Kiran Dar
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 25, 2024 | 07:21 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Parliamentary Secretary for Inter-provincial Coordination, Kiran Imran Dar on Friday said no sportsmen across the country were unemployed as the Federal government under Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif's vision had revived departmental games and they were playing in different teams.
The Parliamentary Secretary was responding to the queries of Member National Assembly (MNA), Asia Naz Tanoli about the decline in sports and government measures in this regard to revive games in the country.
Kiran Imran Dar said Hockey was the national game and the government was making efforts to revive it. She added that the nation was lagging in other sports while on the contrary, it was leading in cricket.
PM Shehbaz Sharif, she said has the credit to welcome the runner-up national team of hockey after losing the international games' final and awarded Rs 1 million each to the team members for their motivation.
On the query about German National Hockey Team's visit, she said the hosting of the German National Hockey team visit would be publicized after confirmation of the dates of their arrival. "We are supporting the sports federation and the matter about lack of support to sportsmen would be probed as raised by the mover in the question," she assured the House.
