No state can function without fair judicial system: Bilawal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday said that no modern state could function without a fair judicial system.

While addressing an event at the Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) here, he said that the PPP was struggling for supremacy of the law and constitution in the country for the last 55 years.

Bilawal said that he and his party had a special relationship with the lawyers community. He said that founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, was a lawyer, whereas another lawyer (Zulfikar Ali Bhutto) gave the constitution and democracy to the country.

The PPP chairman said that he witnessed the judicial system closely. He said that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and Asif Zardari faced bogus cases by then governments for thirty years.

However, history gave its verdict and his parents were acquitted from the cases, he added.

Bilawal said that he reached parliament for the first time and wanted to see it strong. He vowed to continue the struggle for supremacy of law and democracy inside and outside the parliament.

He said that Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was not given the opportunity of fair trial. He said that the supremacy of the law was the spirit of democracy and politicians, lawyers and judges were responsible for its protection.

PPP leaders Aitzaz Ahsan, Sardar Latif Khosa and LHCBA office bearers were also present on the occasion besides a large number of lawyers.