No state, govt can smoothly run without public support: President AJK PML-N

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 28th May, 2025) PML (N) AJK President, former Speaker Azad Jammu Kashmir Legislative Assembly, Shah Ghulam Qadir Wednesday said that no state and government could run without public support.

" Azad Jammu and Kashmir can not be left helpless ", he added.

Addressing a ceremony held in Rawalakot to mark Youm-e-Takbir Shah Ghulam Qadir said, “Thanks Allah, The Almighty, today, Youm-e-Takbir is being celebrated with full enthusiasm and enthusiasm in every constituency and district headquarters of Azad Jammu Kashmir under the auspices of the Pakistan Muslim League (N)."

"On this day, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif gave a new strength to the nation and made the country’s defense invincible by carrying out seven nuclear explosions in response to India’s six nuclear explosions ,” he added.

Today, under the leadership of Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, it gave a befitting reply to the recent imposed war.

While addressing the gathering, Sardar Abdul Khaliq Wasi, Central Deputy Secretary General of Pakistan Muslim League (N), Azad Jammu and Kashmir, said that the Muslim League workers should maintain unity and solidarity among them, the coming time belonged to the Muslim League (N).

Earlier, a grand rally was taken out in Rawalakot under the leadership of the party president and the city of Rawalakot echoed with Muslim League slogans.

