ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :The Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) on Tuesday clarified that it had not issued any statement to reject the PEMRA Amendments Bill 2023.

"This is to clarify that some media persons have tweeted regarding the rejection of "PEMRA amendments bill 2023", CPNE has not issued any such statement," the council said in a tweet.