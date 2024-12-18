No Stone To Be Left Unturned In Serving Farmers: CM Punjab
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 18, 2024 | 04:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Wednesday
that she would leave no stone unturned in serving the farmers.
In her message on National Farmers' Day, Maryam Nawaz said
that she pays tribute to the farmers who grow grains from the
bosom of the earth day and night to fulfill nutritional needs of
people.
The Punjab government was taking steps for the development
of agriculture sector and ease of the farmers, she said and added
that Kissan Cards had been issued and productive loans were
being given to farmers for their prosperity.
The Chief Minister said that farmers had purchased fertilizers,
seeds and other agricultural inputs worth billions of rupees with
Kissan Cards.
She said that farmers were being led on the path of development
and prosperity through agricultural mechanization, farmers were
being provided with green tractors on interest-free easy installments.
The CM further said that work on the project to convert agricultural
tube wells to solar energy was progressing rapidly.
The Punjab Chief Minister further said that through the Livestock card,
livestock-farmers were being provided with vaccines, treatment and
fodder, which would take agriculture and livestock farming and rural
economy to new heights.
