Wed 27th November 2019 | 02:54 PM

No strike call given by GHA: Chairman Grand Health Alliance (GHA) Dr. Haseeb Salman

Chairman Grand Health Alliance (GHA) Dr. Haseeb Salman has said on Wednesday that no strike call given by GHA and doctors were present on duty in Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :Chairman Grand Health Alliance (GHA) Dr. Haseeb Salman has said on Wednesday that no strike call given by GHA and doctors were present on duty in Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC).

Talking to APP here on Wednesday, the chairman said that it was mere rumours that doctors were on strike in the hospital following a clash of lawyers with PIC staff last Saturday.

He said all doctors were working at OPDs and indoor wards.

However, he said that a token protest was done to raise the issue of security of the doctors and other staff of the hospitals.

He urged the higher authorities to take action against the miscreants who misbehaved with the hospital staff.

He added that around 5000 patients were being treated daily at PIC's OPDs only.

