"No Student Behind Model" Can Raise Standard Of Higher Education

DERA ISMAIL KHAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :The "No Students Behind Model" is a universal model that allows adjustment according to the facilities for all backward and developed places and it helps in raising the overall standard of higher education in Pakistan.

Dr. Muhammad Maqbool, Professor of Physics, University of Alabama, USA, said this while addressing a seminar on "No Students Behind Model" at Gomal University on a logical model for raising the standard of higher education in Pakistan.

Vice Chancellor Gomal University Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed along with Deans, Directors, Faculty, Heads of all departments of Gomal University were present on the occasion. Addressing the online seminar, Prof.

Maqbool said, "I am happy that the "No Students Behind Model" has been implemented by the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed at Gomal University.

He further said that I would continue to use Gomal University as an example to continue the debate that the most important factor for the implementation of this model was to determine the local environment and facilities available to students.

Therefore, every university in Pakistan should implement this model according to its resources and the teachers also got guidance on the model by asking various questions, he added.

Finally, the Vice Chancellor thanked Prof. Dr. Muhammad Maqbool and said that we have all benefited a lot from your precious time.