UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

"No Student Behind Model" Can Raise Standard Of Higher Education

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 06:46 PM

The "No Students Behind Model" is a universal model that allows adjustment according to the facilities for all backward and developed places and it helps in raising the overall standard of higher education in Pakistan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :The "No Students Behind Model" is a universal model that allows adjustment according to the facilities for all backward and developed places and it helps in raising the overall standard of higher education in Pakistan.

Dr. Muhammad Maqbool, Professor of Physics, University of Alabama, USA, said this while addressing a seminar on "No Students Behind Model" at Gomal University on a logical model for raising the standard of higher education in Pakistan.

Vice Chancellor Gomal University Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed along with Deans, Directors, Faculty, Heads of all departments of Gomal University were present on the occasion. Addressing the online seminar, Prof.

Maqbool said, "I am happy that the "No Students Behind Model" has been implemented by the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed at Gomal University.

He further said that I would continue to use Gomal University as an example to continue the debate that the most important factor for the implementation of this model was to determine the local environment and facilities available to students.

Therefore, every university in Pakistan should implement this model according to its resources and the teachers also got guidance on the model by asking various questions, he added.

Finally, the Vice Chancellor thanked Prof. Dr. Muhammad Maqbool and said that we have all benefited a lot from your precious time.

Related Topics

Pakistan USA Education Gomal Iftikhar Ahmed All From

Recent Stories

Emirates Post issues commemorative stamps featurin ..

36 minutes ago

SEPMA 2020 Digital Awards Reveals Public Voting Ca ..

38 minutes ago

Two held for selling petrol illegally in Rawalpind ..

5 minutes ago

An ASI injured, two dacoits held in cross fire

5 minutes ago

Chief Minister, PA Speaker discuss political situa ..

5 minutes ago

SAARC Chamber's AGM on June 30

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.