'No Student Behind' Model introduced at Gomal University

DI Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :Pragmatism and understanding of the context could only make the online education success in Pakistan, said Vice Chancellor of Gomal University Prof. Dr.Iftikhar Ahmad.

He was introducing his 'No Student Behind Model' while chairing the 31st Academic Council (online) Meeting of Gomal University, said a news release on Sunday.

Elaborating the details for implementation in Gomal University, the VC said, this online education approach model keenly takes into account the genuine concerns of all those hostel students, who were unfortunately confined to their residencies in the remote regions of South and North Waziristan in the wake of COVID-19 Pandemic, and were complaining of a limited internet connectivity and weak telecommunication services.

"Feeling a disconnect from an academic environment they accuse the internet of a hindrance in taking online classes and are therefore hesitant and speculative of the online examination system," he educated the house.

Drawing inferences from the US Higher Education system, the proposed model would heavily emphasize the cultivation of reliance on textbooks in learning process and would encourage the engagement of parents too in the education of their kids.

The instructors at Gomal now had to make sure to upload text books based lectures on LMS applications like google class room, university online portal, teams and whiteboard, simultaneously, to provide fair and equal opportunities to the students to download complete or in parts the contents from any given accessible platform of their own choice at the time and place of their ease.

Moreover according to this approach, the students must be provided a more commanding role in the entire learning process as every student should be having the freedom to post as many questions as possible for the teacher to answer from the text books uploaded on the aforementioned LMS Portals.

Considering the problems of internet availability and connectivity facilities reported by the considerable number of students belonging to mountainous and remote districts, Dr. Iftikhar stressed that it may be unjust to put them in a competition with the students from somehow developed and well settled areas with better internet facilities through a conventional examinations at the end of semesters.

Without quizzes, mid terms, and internal marks, the criteria for evaluation would be based upon a single step examination, covering all the contents of a given course to ensure the equal opportunities and uniform competitive environment to the students.

All the Deans, Directors and Heads of departments attended the meeting online and accorded approval for the proposed model and establishment of two new faculties at Gomal University as well.