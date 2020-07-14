UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Substitute To Sacrificing Animals On Eid: IOK Grand Mufti

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 05:51 PM

No substitute to sacrificing animals on Eid: IOK Grand Mufti

Amid attempts by Modi led fascist government in India to discourage Kashmiri Muslims to sacrifice animals on the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha because of its Hindutva mindset, Grand Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam has said that there is no substitute to sacrificing animals on the Eid in Indian Occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Amid attempts by Modi led fascist government in India to discourage Kashmiri Muslims to sacrifice animals on the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha because of its Hindutva mindset, Grand Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam has said that there is no substitute to sacrificing animals on the Eid in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam in a media interview in Srinagar said that sacrificing animals like goat, sheep, cow, buffalo and camel on Eid-ul-Azha is mandatory for Muslims, who can afford it, as per Islamic jurisprudence,Kashmir Media Service reported.

He, however, said due to the prevailing pandemic, the sacrificial meat should be distributed within the vicinity while maintaining the highest-level of hygiene.

Dismissing any substitute to the sacrifice, he said, "Covid-19 shouldn't be made an excuse for not offering Qurabani on Eid-ul-Azha. My appeal to the people who can afford Qurbani is that they should take all the precautions and maintain hygiene of all levels while performing qurbani and also while distributing the meat from the sacrificial animals," he said.

Related Topics

India Occupied Kashmir Srinagar Buffalo Muslim Media Mufti All From Government

Recent Stories

Senate Committee on Human Rights approves screenin ..

11 minutes ago

Al Dhafra Court of First Instance considers civil ..

11 minutes ago

SPC unveils 2nd Edition of Ithmar media training p ..

11 minutes ago

DEWA’s CEO, Indonesia’s Ambassador discuss mec ..

11 minutes ago

DLD launches &#039;Conflict of Interest &amp; Part ..

26 minutes ago

Ahsan Iqbal moves NAB to lodge reference against P ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.