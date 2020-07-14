No substitute to sacrificing animals on Eid: IOK Grand Mufti

Amid attempts by Modi led fascist government in India to discourage Kashmiri Muslims to sacrifice animals on the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha because of its Hindutva mindset, Grand Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam has said that there is no substitute to sacrificing animals on the Eid in Indian Occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Amid attempts by Modi led fascist government in India to discourage Kashmiri Muslims to sacrifice animals on the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha because of its Hindutva mindset, Grand Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam has said that there is no substitute to sacrificing animals on the Eid in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam in a media interview in Srinagar said that sacrificing animals like goat, sheep, cow, buffalo and camel on Eid-ul-Azha is mandatory for Muslims, who can afford it, as per Islamic jurisprudence,Kashmir Media Service reported.

He, however, said due to the prevailing pandemic, the sacrificial meat should be distributed within the vicinity while maintaining the highest-level of hygiene.

Dismissing any substitute to the sacrifice, he said, "Covid-19 shouldn't be made an excuse for not offering Qurabani on Eid-ul-Azha. My appeal to the people who can afford Qurbani is that they should take all the precautions and maintain hygiene of all levels while performing qurbani and also while distributing the meat from the sacrificial animals," he said.