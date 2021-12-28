ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has not suggested any name for the post of chairman of National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

In a tweet, he said that news circulated in the media in his regard was not correct. He said that the Names for the slot would be decided in the next days after due consultation.