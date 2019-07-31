UrduPoint.com
No Suitable Mechanism To Keep Water Filtration Plants Functional

Umer Jamshaid 5 seconds ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 04:19 PM

Absence of a suitable mechanism of keeping water filtration plants operational and disconnection of power supply were cited as reasons behind non-functioning of many water filtration plants in the district

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) : Absence of a suitable mechanism of keeping water filtration plants operational and disconnection of power supply were cited as reasons behind non-functioning of many water filtration plants in the district.

This was stated in a report prepared by Additional Deputy Commissioner (HQ) Syed Muhammad Abbas Shah and presented Wednesday to Deputy Commissioner Amir Khatak, said an official release issued here. The DC had ordered survey after noticing a media report regarding complaints of people relating to closure of many water filtration plants.

Moreover,the report further points out, there was no ownership of water filtration plants. The report suggested that committees of consumers should be formed to keep water filtration facilities operational.

The official had prepared the report after visiting many water filtration plants in the district, including a plant at Zila Council Multan, besides Basti Durrana Langana, Five-marla scheme, Haji Pur, Sharif Pura, Qadir Abad, Raja Pur, Taj Pur Sandeela, Saleh Mahay, Basti Nandla, Sardar Pur and Basti Inayat Pur.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Shujabad paid surprise visit to THQ hospital Shujabad and also inspected Muharram routes.

Moreover, secretary RTA Kamran Bukhari also presented its report to the DC regarding shifting of relief goods from Muslim High school to the PDMA godown in Shamsabad.

