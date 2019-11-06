'No sum agreed for settlement of dispute with M/s Karkey': Spokesperson

A spokesperson for Ministry of Energy (Power Division) Wednesday strongly rebutted a news item appearing in a section of media captioned "Rental Power: Out of Court Settlement Occurs," terming it baseless and concocted

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :A spokesperson for Ministry of Energy (Power Division) Wednesday strongly rebutted a news item appearing in a section of media captioned "Rental Power: Out of Court Settlement Occurs," terming it baseless and concocted.

Rejecting the story contents that Pakistan had reportedly agreed to pay up to $165 million to Turkish Company M/s Karkey Karanddeniz Electric Uretim for out of court settlement, the spokesperson said it was baseless as "no commitment or agreement to pay any sum by the Government of Pakistan has been made to the company," a power division press release said.