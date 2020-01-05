No survey conducted in capital to check wild boars population growth

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) :The city managers has failed to opt modern techniques and conduct a single survey to check the wild boars population growth that has been increasing gradually due to ban on their killing and overflowing garbage dumpsters placed at corner of the capital's every street.

The ever expanding population of wild boars emerges at every night from the nullahs' bed and forestry areas of the federal capital in search of food offered by overflowing trash trolleys, sometimes led to public nuisance.

Talking to APP, Deputy Director Environment, Capital Development Authority Aurangzeb Bajkani said no survey had been carried out so far to collect the data of wild boars population in the city.

A survey was launched some years ago, but it could not be completed due to unknown reasons, he added.

He said their (boars) number had gone up in Islamabad, mainly due to ban on their killing imposed by the authorities concerned in 2010.

Bajkani said the Sanitation Department used to poison them in past to reduce their population but no such action had been taken for long. Their population could be controlled by using modern methods, he added.

When contacted, Islamabad Zoo Deputy Director Dr. Bilal said the competent authorities had banned hunting of wild animals since 2010 by declaring the Federal Capital as a wildlife sanctuary that led to increase in their population.

"It is true that their population has increased in the recent past but we cannot kill them due to the ban," he added.

An official of the Islamabad Wildlife Management board Sikhawat said pigs usually set up their colonies along the nullahs and remained there during day-light.

"The male wild boars escorting their females with piglets throng the urban areas at night in search of food and the odor of wasted food dumped in waste bins attracts them," he remarked.

Sikhawat said the only solution to stop the wild boars' movement to urban areas was to cut the supply of food. He also urged the citizens not to dump waste outside the allocated waste bins.

Meanwhile, the residents, while expressing concern, blamed the Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) for untimely cleansing of uncovered and overflowing dumpsters that eventually led to higher number of pigs in the city.

"Years ago, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) had placed dumpsters of different sizes to collect household waste but unfortunately now the trolleys are virtually feeding pigs," Rub Nawaz, a resident of Sector G-6/2, said.

He said those animals were roaming freely into the streets, especially during night, and creating a nuisance for children, women and senior citizens in the localities.

Rub Nawaz said the departments concerned was not paying due attention to the issue that posed threat to the residents.

A MCI sanitation department official said the department was facing shortage of funds. It could not even set up a permanent landfill site for the city, he added.

