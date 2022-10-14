UrduPoint.com

No Suspected Case Of Ebola Reported In Pakistan: NIH

Faizan Hashmi Published October 14, 2022 | 07:38 PM

No suspected case of Ebola reported in Pakistan: NIH

The National Institute of Health (NIH) on Friday said no suspected case of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) was reported in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :The National Institute of Health (NIH) on Friday said no suspected case of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) was reported in Pakistan.

According to an NIH spokesperson, the report of any such case was not correct and termed it baseless.

He made it clear that Pakistan was not facing a direct threat of Ebola cases.

"The news circulating on social media about Ebola cases is incorrect," the spokesperson added.

He said keeping in view the situation in Uganda in September 2022, the NIH advised trade and travel organizations, including Central Health Establishment (CHE) and Border Health Services to remain vigilant and keep on monitoring the passengers coming from outbreak-affected countries.

Related Topics

Pakistan Social Media Uganda September Border From

Recent Stories

Covid linked with worse mental health, lower life ..

Covid linked with worse mental health, lower life satisfaction

2 minutes ago
 KP to handover 83 detoxified addicts to Punjab

KP to handover 83 detoxified addicts to Punjab

3 minutes ago
 KP HCC conducts training on MSDS

KP HCC conducts training on MSDS

3 minutes ago
 China firmly supports Palestinian people's cause: ..

China firmly supports Palestinian people's cause: Mao Ning

3 minutes ago
 IMF Expects GDP Growth in Advanced Europe to Fall ..

IMF Expects GDP Growth in Advanced Europe to Fall From 3.2% in 2022 to 0.6% in 2 ..

3 minutes ago
 Dr Yasmin asks people not to worry about expiry of ..

Dr Yasmin asks people not to worry about expiry of Sehat Cards

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.