No System Can Function Sans Supremacy Of Law: Dawar

Umer Jamshaid Published July 25, 2022 | 01:10 PM

No system can function sans supremacy of law: Dawar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA) and Chairman National Democratic Movement Mohsin Dawar on Monday said the country or any system of a nation cannot function without the supremacy of law .

Addressing a joint media briefing here at the Prime Minister Secretariat alongwith other members of the Federal Cabinet, the National Democratic Movement chair said the judgment made by the apex Court judges to ban the entry of political leaders in the court premises would tarnish the epitome of rule of law.

Dawar said the only binding document was the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan that kept the nation unified, adding, "if we will not uphold the Constitution supreme then it may create chaos in the county."Balchistan National Party (Mengal) MNA Agha Hassan Baloch said it was regrettable to ban the entry of political leaders and workers to hear the court proceedings.

