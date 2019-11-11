Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Monday said that there would be no talks on demand for the resignation of the Premier however policies and priorities of the government could be discussed

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) : Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Monday said that there would be no talks on demand for the resignation of the Premier however policies and priorities of the government could be discussed.

Talking to media after inaugurating awareness campaign against Dengue and Malaria and free-of-charge testing facility at the Governor House, Imran Ismail said that Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman himself had no idea why he was sitting in the capital, according to a statement.

He said that the Sindh government should take concrete steps for the prevention of dengue, the federal government would ensure full-fledged cooperation in this regard.

To a question about grasshoppers, he said that it was a natural disaster. The Government of Sindh should take concrete steps for its prevention and the federation would provide all possible assistance in this regard.

Responding to another query, the Governor said that the Coastal Development Bill had been consulted with the Federal Ministry of Maritime Affairs and there were some suggestions for which the Sindh government had been asked to consult the federal government on the matter.

Responding to a question, Governor Imran Ismail said that if the PPP wanted formation of a medical board on the issue of Asif Ali Zardari, they would had to be inform in writing.

Earlier, inaugurating the campaign Imran Ismail said that collective efforts were needed to be taken against the spread of dengue and have to ensure cleanliness so that the dengue virus could be prevented.

He said that ten anti-dengue testing camps had been set up in ten different places across the city where about Rs. 1600 worth of tests were being conducted free-of-charge.

On the occasion, Member Sindh Assembly Khurram Sher Zaman, ShahzadQureshi and others were also present.