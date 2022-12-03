UrduPoint.com

“No Talks Under Conditions” PML-N Ministers React To Imran Khan’s Offer

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 03, 2022 | 04:34 PM

“No talks under conditions” PML-N Ministers react to Imran Khan’s offer

Khawaja Saad Rafique and Rana Sanaullah says that the federal government is ready for talks if Imran Khan is serious but there should be no conditions.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 3rd, 2022) PML-N Federal ministers Rana Sanaullah and Khawaja Saad Rafique said that talks could not be held with pre-conditions.

They made this statement in reaction to the dialogue offer made by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Saturday.

Both the leaders addressed a press conference and said that the federal government is ready to hold talks without any condition. They said the government would hold serious talks with the PTI to end the political differences in the country.

“You should be serious if you really want talks,” said Khawaja Saad Rafique, adding that threats, accusations and talks could not go hand in hand.

Saad Rafique said that the talks do not take place under conditions in the world.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and former prime minister Imran Khan had earlier made an offer to hold conditional talks with the coalition government.

Khan had extended a dialogue offer to the PDM government while addressing the PTI’s Punjab parliamentary party via video link from his Lahore’s Zaman Park residence.

While extending an invitation to the PDM government over the possibility of early general elections, Imran Khan said that 66% of Pakistan would have to vote for the by-polls if assemblies were dissolved in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

