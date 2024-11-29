No talks underway between Pakistan and TTP: Foreign Office

(@Abdulla99267510)

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch says Pakistan to foster relations with all nations

ISLAMABAD – The Foreign Office on Friday dismissed reports suggesting any ongoing talks between Pakistan and the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) .

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch clarified during a weekly press briefing in Islamabad that "no dialogue is taking place between Pakistan and TTP.

"

She further emphasized that Pakistan has repeatedly stated that any attempts to engage in talks with the TTP would be disrespectful to the families of the countless victims of terrorism.

She added that strengthening ties with one country should not come at the cost of relations with other countries.

She also reiterated Pakistan's commitment to fostering positive relations with all nations, stressing that Pakistan does not view international relationships as a zero-sum game.