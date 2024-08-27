Open Menu

No Talks With Enemies, Terrorists After Balochistan Violence: PM

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 27, 2024 | 01:44 PM

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 27th, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said that the doors of dialogue are open for those who believe in Pakistan and its constitution.

However, the prime minister made it clear that no talks would be held with the enemies and terrorists.

He reiterated the unwavering resolve of his government and the Armed Forces of Pakistan to root out terrorism from the country.

Presiding over the Federal Cabinet meeting held in Islamabad on Tuesday, he strongly condemned the terrorist incidents in Balochistan and other areas of the country that resulted in the martyrdom of innocent Pakistanis including the security forces’ personnel.

The Prime Minister said the sacrifices rendered by the people and the Armed Forces of Pakistan in the war against terrorism will not go waste.

Shehbaz Sharif said the Armed Forces of Pakistan and the entire nation are committed for complete elimination of terrorism from the country.

The Prime Minister said all available resources would be provided to the Armed Forces to curb terrorism.

The Prime Minister said time has come to eliminate terrorism. He said we need to move forward towards this path with firm resolve.

Referring to the terrorist incidents in Balochistan and other parts of the country, he said it is no secret now that the terrorists of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, operating from Afghanistan, are behind terrorist attacks.

Shehbaz Sharif said the government has already sensitized the Afghan government on the issue and also taken effective actions against them.

He said the terrorist acts being carried out in Balochistan are aimed at creating anarchy and disturbance in Pakistan and to disrupt the steps being taken by the government for development of the country. However, their nefarious designs could not terrorize the people and disrupt the development process.

The Prime Minister also stressed the need of forging unity saying that such despicable designs are only meant to impede the country's progress, ongoing CPEC projects in Balochistan and undermine the time-tested friendship between Pakistan and China.

Shehbaz Sharif said he would soon visit Balochistan to hold in-depth deliberations on the situation and decide on immediate measures to deal it.

On the occasion, the Cabinet offered fateha for those who lost their lives in terror incidents and also Rana Afzaal, the brother of Federal Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain, who passed away the other day.

