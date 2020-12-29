UrduPoint.com
No Talks With Opposition On NRO, Early Elections: Shafqat

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Federal education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mehmood Monday said the government would not make any talks with Opposition on early elections, national reconciliation ordinance (NRO) and Prime Minster's resignation.

"We could hold discussion on all issues except relief in corruption cases," he stated while talking to a private television channel.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was not scaring off threats posed by Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) public gatherings, he added.

The narrative adopted by Opposition in public gatherings was undermining the national institutions, he observed.

The minister said the incumbent government could initiate talks with Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, for electoral reforms.

In reply to a question about derogatory language used by Kafait ullah of JUI-F, he said "it was regrettable." To another question, the minister said that PDM parties should avoid targeting national institutions.

The Opposition leaders should desist from playing gimmicks with national institutions to gain personal interest, he maintained.

