No talks with PTI leadership under any condition: Kaira

ISLAMABAD, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira on Wednesday gave a clear message to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership that the government would not be blackmailed by any pressure from the Long March and there would be no talks with the PTI under any condition.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that Imran Khan wants to blackmail the government with his long march.

He said that "we would not make decisions under any condition," adding that decisions would be made according to the constitution and law.

Kaira said if long march remains within the limits of law, government would fulfill its responsibility and would not create any hurdle in way of protesters.

"The government cannot allow anyone to take the law into their own hands and those who try to violate the rules would be accountable," he said.

He said that Imran Khan wants to spread uncertainty, chaos, and instability in the country through his lies.