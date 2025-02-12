Open Menu

No Talks With PTI Until Demonstrate Genuine Commitment To Dialogue: Irfan Siddiqui

Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2025 | 02:20 PM

No talks with PTI until demonstrate genuine commitment to dialogue: Irfan Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) In a clear stance, PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui declared on Wednesday that his party leadership would not take the lead in negotiating with PTI until they show a genuine commitment to serious dialogue.

In an exclusive Interview with a Private news channel, Irfan Siddiqui asserted that his party would refrain from initiating talks with PTI unless the latter demonstrates a sincere interest in constructive dialogue.

He criticized PTI, saying when they feel free from protests, chaos, and incidents like May 9, they can come for serious talks with the government, but they will not take the first step.

Senator categorically stated that the window for negotiations with PTI has closed.

He emphasized that the invitation for talks, which was previously extended is now officially withdrawn.

He further criticized the PTI, stating that their lack of seriousness led to the failure of negotiations, despite the Prime Minister extending an offer for talks.

Siddiqui asserted that the PML-N will not engage in PTI's 'political drama' or 'games', Instead, he emphasized that the party demands genuine seriousness and a willingness to engage in constructive dialogue.

Recent Stories

Liwa Sports Club announces formation of new motors ..

Liwa Sports Club announces formation of new motorsports team

9 minutes ago
 World Bank forecasts 3.4% growth for Gulf economie ..

World Bank forecasts 3.4% growth for Gulf economies in 2025

24 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz meets IMF officials, vows to sustain re ..

PM Shehbaz meets IMF officials, vows to sustain reform momentum

35 minutes ago
 Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan declared innocent in Jinnah ..

Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan declared innocent in Jinnah House attack case

41 minutes ago
 Gallup, WGS launch 'Global Leadership Report: What ..

Gallup, WGS launch 'Global Leadership Report: What Followers Want'

54 minutes ago
 UAE key partner in heritage protection: UNESCO Chi ..

UAE key partner in heritage protection: UNESCO Chief

54 minutes ago
Leaders, officials urge fostering culture of accel ..

Leaders, officials urge fostering culture of accelerating future readiness

54 minutes ago
 e& supports future of governments as Technology Pa ..

E& supports future of governments as Technology Partner at WGS 2025

1 hour ago
 Turkish President Erdogan to arrive in Pakistan on ..

Turkish President Erdogan to arrive in Pakistan on two-day official visit

2 hours ago
 UAE President issues resolution reconstituting Art ..

UAE President issues resolution reconstituting Artificial Intelligence and Advan ..

2 hours ago
 Babar Azam’s statement about losing mobile phone ..

Babar Azam’s statement about losing mobile phone turns out to be marketing stu ..

2 hours ago
 WGS, Strategy & Middle East unveil 2nd edition of ..

WGS, Strategy & Middle East unveil 2nd edition of Productivity Potential Index

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan