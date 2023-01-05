UrduPoint.com

No Talks With Terrorist Organizations: Minister For Interior Rana Sanaullah

Faizan Hashmi Published January 05, 2023 | 10:23 PM

No talks with terrorist organizations: Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah

Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Thursday said the National Security Committee had made it clear that there would be no talks with any terrorist organization

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Thursday said the National Security Committee had made it clear that there would be no talks with any terrorist organization.

Addressing a press conference here, the minister said any organization that was used for terrorism against the people or state was unacceptable.

He said the Taliban had promised the entire world, including Pakistan, that they would not allow their land to be used for terrorist activities against any country.

He expressed the hope that if Afghanistan implemented this agreement, peace would be strengthened in Pakistan and the world at large.

Criticizing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan, Sana said he was such a cheat that he was not fired but was pretending of being fired for the last two months.

"If there was a fire, he would have improved in two weeks, but he still says that he needs another month and a half to recover," he maintained.

He said items from the Tosha Khana were illegally sold by Imran Khan. On the other side, the thief was making a noise.

He said the property in the name of Al-Qadir Trust was worth six billion rupees and its trustees were only Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi.

He said no one else was involved in the firing incident on PTI rally in Wazirabad except the accused Naveed Bashir and the statement he gave was 100 percent correct as he was religiously motivated.

He said political stability was necessary for economic uplift, but due to Imran Khan's bad economic policies during his four years regime, the country suffered a lot, thus the situation worsened.

He said the nation should realize that Imran Khan had been running the campaign of defaulting the country for the last two months.

He said the Tosha Khana case, the foreign funding case or the Al-Qadir Trust case, all were white-collar crimes and being investigated.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Firing Terrorist Imran Khan Afghanistan Fire Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf World Rana SanaUllah Wazirabad All From Agreement Billion Bushra Bibi Foreign Funding Case

Recent Stories

Earthquake jolts country’s various parts

Earthquake jolts country’s various parts

8 minutes ago
 Implementation of Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’ ..

Implementation of Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’ to begin immediately, says Hel ..

14 minutes ago
 PM emphasizes on increasing IT exports to $15b by ..

PM emphasizes on increasing IT exports to $15b by 2025

16 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi messag ..

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi message on Kashmiris' right to self ..

10 minutes ago
 PM terms UK Pakistan’s largest European trading ..

PM terms UK Pakistan’s largest European trading partner

25 minutes ago
 Russian Defense Ministry Says Ordered Army to Impo ..

Russian Defense Ministry Says Ordered Army to Impose 36-Hour Christmas Truce Wit ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.