No talks with TTP; state powerful enough to fight them even for 100 years: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday ruling out any talks with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), said that state of Pakistan was powerful enough to fight them even for next 100 years.

"Don't you see that their people are being killed on daily basis. Our people are also being martyred. So what kind of talks or impediments (you are talking about)? They are killing my children and I am killing them...

The state of Pakistan is so powerful to fight TTP, not just one year rather 100 years," the prime minister told the media during his visit to Peshawar.

Caretaker KP Chief Minister Azam Khan and Governor Haji Ghulam Ali were also present.

Asked what were the impediments in talks with TTP, the prime minister said the biggest obstacle was that no one was willing to talk to them.

"We don't want to talk to them. Who told you that we have any intention to talk with TTP," he remarked.

Prime Minister Kakar, who earlier offered Fateha and laid wreath at the grave of former FC Commandant Shaheed Sifwat Ghayur said, "If you want me to announce the same in North Waziristan or South Waziristan, take me there. Keep in mind, I may die but not Pakistan."

Rubbishing the notions of any registered Afghan refugees being expelled from Pakistan, the prime minister said only the foreigners living illegally in Pakistan were being ousted.

He said through such measures, Pakistan did not want to undermine its relationship with Afghanistan rather desired to have the ties based on international standards in which the movement of the people would be subject to the visas.

He said as the illegal residents had no registration in Pakistan's database, the state was unable to distinguish between those playing a productive role in the society and the criminals.

He clarified that the expulsion of illegal residents was not out of any vengeance rather the state wanted to rid the country of those causing social ills as well as becoming a challenge of terrorism and crimes.

To a question, he said no reports have so far been received about the burning of houses in North Waziristan, Bajaur or Orakzai.

However, he asked the IG Police, Chief Secretary and intelligence agencies to provide a reality-based report on the matter.

Asked about the fate of PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif on his return, the prime minister said the government would act as per the law.

Regarding the elections, he said the caretaker setup would play its role in accordance with the Election Commission of Pakistan's decision to announce the final date for polls.

Commenting on the economic situation, Prime Minister Kakar said with the depreciation of the Dollar, the country's loans had been reduced by Rs4000 billion besides impacting the prices of petroleum products, sugar, ghee and other eatables. All this is going to provide relief to the people, but it is not being duly highlighted, he added.

To another query, the prime minister reiterated that all the political parties registered with the Election Commission would be allowed to go into the electoral process and in case of any complaint, the PM Office could be approached.

Sharing his memories of alma mater Kohat Cadet College and the time he had spent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Prime Minister Kakar, who wore the traditional turban of Pashtun culture said the people of Peshawar were unique, hardworking and courageous which was evidenced by their immense sacrifices against terrorism.

Earlier, talking to a delegation of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, reiterated that the sacrifices of the soldiers could never be paid in form of salaries instead, the reverence and dignity also promised by Allah Almighty was their due reward.

He said by laying his life for the country, Shaheed Sifwat Ghayur also became a symbol of courage like other 90,000 people martyred during the war against terrorism.

The prime minister, who was on first visit to Peshawar after assuming the office, assured the business community to address their genuine issues through consultation.

He also lauded his cabinet as "capable and dedicated" people who were serving the country within their mandate.

Earlier, the prime minister also listened to the issues highlighted by the delegation members.