No Tariff Hike For Domestic, Commercial, Zero Rated Export Industries: Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 04:37 PM

The Ministry of Power Division on Monday clarified that there was no increase in power tariff for domestic consumers using upto 300 units, commercial upto 5 kW and zero rated export industries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :The Ministry of Power Division on Monday clarified that there was no increase in power tariff for domestic consumers using upto 300 units, commercial upto 5 kW and zero rated export industries.

"The government did not increase power tariff for domestic consumers using upto 300 units (75 per cent), commercial upto 5 kW (94 per cent) and zero rated industries despite National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) determined rate of Rs.1.49 per unit under periodic adjustments for 1st and 2nd Quarters of FY 2018-19," clarified the Spokesman for Power Division here.

The NEPRA had recommended the adjustment to the government on June 14 for notification, he said.

He said the NEPRA had determined the rate @ Rs1.49/unit for all categories to help clearing the stranded costs on account of quarterly adjustment charges.

He said the government has ensured to limit this effect on most vulnerable categories of consumers and a sum of Rs 54 billion was allocated for subsidy in the budget.

Only half increase of 75 paisa was made in tariff for other consumers using more than 300 units, while agriculture consumers would continue to get relief of 50 per cent less per unit, the spokesman said.

