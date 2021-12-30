No tax proposed on local manufacturing products: Farrukh Habib

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Thursday said that no taxation proposed on the local manufacturing products in the finance bill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Thursday said that no taxation proposed on the local manufacturing products in the finance bill.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the government has proposed the taxation on luxury and imported items and withdraw the exemption to support the national economy.

To a question, the minister revealed that the incumbent regime will follow the due process to pass this finance bill within two weeks.

Farrukh said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), during its tenure, had got loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) five times and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz got the four times.

He said that the national economy is facing problems due to the mega loans received by the previous regimes like PPP took the loan US$ 9 billion from the IMF.

He said that due to the prudent policies of the government and subsidies on gas and power, the textile sector is growing day by day and textile export is going up.

Farrukh said vaccines worth US$2 billion has imported for the good health of the people against Covid-19.

The government was providing various welfare programme to the people including health card, Ehsaas programme, loan for house construction, he added.