No 'technical advisor' being hired for Information Ministry: Spokesperson

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Tuesday refuted a news item circulating on the social media about hiring the services of a 'technical advisor' on the recommendation of Special Assistant to the Prime Ministry on Information and Broadcasting Lt Gen (Rtd) Asim Saleem Bajwa.

"There is no truth in it. The news is completely baseless and unfounded as there is no such consideration in the Ministry of Information an Broadcasting," said a ministry spokesperson said in a statement.