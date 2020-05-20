UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No 'technical Advisor' Being Hired For Information Ministry: Spokesperson

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 12:44 AM

No 'technical advisor' being hired for Information Ministry: Spokesperson

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Tuesday refuted a news item circulating on the social media about hiring the services of a 'technical advisor' on the recommendation of Special Assistant to the Prime Ministry on Information and Broadcasting Lt Gen (Rtd) Asim Saleem Bajwa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Tuesday refuted a news item circulating on the social media about hiring the services of a 'technical advisor' on the recommendation of Special Assistant to the Prime Ministry on Information and Broadcasting Lt Gen (Rtd) Asim Saleem Bajwa.

"There is no truth in it. The news is completely baseless and unfounded as there is no such consideration in the Ministry of Information an Broadcasting," said a ministry spokesperson said in a statement.

Related Topics

Social Media

Recent Stories

ADAFSA continues efforts to develop Emirati bee sp ..

1 minute ago

Ahmed bin Mohammed calls on Dubai media organisati ..

31 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,509 new COVID-19 cases, 9 m ..

31 minutes ago

UN facilitates 14 tonnes of urgent medical supplie ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi launches region’s first safe and clean ..

3 hours ago

MBRCH spent AED58 mn to support national efforts t ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.