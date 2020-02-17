No terrorist safe havens in Pakistan: PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan has on Monday stressed that there are no terrorist safe havens in the country while addressing the two-day International Conference to mark forty years of Afghan Refugees' Presence in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th February, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan has on Monday stressed that there are no terrorist safe havens in the country while addressing the two-day International Conference to mark forty years of Afghan Refugees' Presence in Pakistan.The premier stressed that Islamabad is doing everything for the Afghan peace process on humanitarian grounds and also prayed for its success.

The government and the security forces are on the same page concerning the matter, he affirmed.Talking about Pakistan's hospitality, Imran Khan said generosity has no connection with bank balance as the past 20 years had been economically very tough for the people here."It is very difficult to leave one's home.

Islam was linked to terrorism after the 9/11 incident and political leaders divided the people for getting votes. Children of Afghan migrants learned in Pakistan how to play cricket and today their team hold global ranking."The controversial Indian citizenship law will create another big refugee crisis if attention is not paid over the matter.

20 crore Muslims in India are being targeted and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders are asking the Muslim protesters to go to Pakistan."India's army chief gave statement to occupy Azad Kashmir upon the parliament's direction. This is not the India of Jawaharlal Nehru and Mahatma Gandhi. The United Nations (UN) must play its role otherwise it will become a very big problem in future."