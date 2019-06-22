No test or interview, govt to now recruit people through lucky draw

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

The government will now be recruiting people in grade 1 to grade 5 posts through lucky draw instead of a testing and interview process.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 22nd June, 2019) The government has decided to recruit candidates in different positions through lucky draw.

According to a report published in a local newspaper, the Federal government has changed the policy to recruit employees in grade 1 to grade 5.

The government will now be recruiting people in grade 1 to grade 5 posts through lucky draw instead of a testing and interview process.

Sources said that establishment division has sent a summary of this new policy to Law Ministry.

The relevant official code of conduct will be changed to change this policy.

This policy will help curb nepotism and favouritism.