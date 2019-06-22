UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Test Or Interview, Govt To Now Recruit People Through Lucky Draw

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 6 seconds ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 02:47 PM

No test or interview, govt to now recruit people through lucky draw

The government will now be recruiting people in grade 1 to grade 5 posts through lucky draw instead of a testing and interview process.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 22nd June, 2019) The government has decided to recruit candidates in different positions through lucky draw.

According to a report published in a local newspaper, the Federal government has changed the policy to recruit employees in grade 1 to grade 5.

The government will now be recruiting people in grade 1 to grade 5 posts through lucky draw instead of a testing and interview process.

Sources said that establishment division has sent a summary of this new policy to Law Ministry.

The relevant official code of conduct will be changed to change this policy.

This policy will help curb nepotism and favouritism.

Related Topics

Government

Recent Stories

NCM helps set global priorities at World Meteorolo ..

17 minutes ago

Souq Al Jubail launches Dates Festival in Sharjah

18 minutes ago

CDA decides to reconstruct Burma Bridge from next ..

14 minutes ago

Zardari out to pit Sindhis, Muhajirs against each ..

14 minutes ago

A peaceful, prosperous Afghanistan in the interes ..

15 minutes ago

Trump dismisses E. Jean Carroll rape allegation as ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.