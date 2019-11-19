No threat, criticism can deter NAB from performing national duty: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ):National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal Tuesday said that no threat, criticism or browbeating could deter him from performing his national duty of eradication of corruption and accountability process would continue unabated.

Speaking in award distribution ceremony among outstanding officers of NAB, he said he would never compromise on his principals and accountability and there would be no deal or National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) like concessions to corruption suspects.

He has no enmity or friendship or personal grudge against anyone and bureau will continue to work in accordance with law and will take action on corruption complaints.

Strongly denying propaganda of some vested elements, he said no mega corruption case has been reported since the year 2017. The politicians on NAB radar criticize the anti-graft watchdog. He urged the politicians to utilize the option of plea bargain and go to the place of their choice.

He lamented that the bureau was not being allowed to work in a province (Sindh), adding whenever NAB initiates a case, a provincial minister appear on TV screens and start criticizing the NAB blaming discrimination. He directed the officers to work fearlessly.

"If the health budget of a province is in billion of rupees, and vaccine of dog bite is not available, then question would be raised," he said.

He said NAB has the right to raise question over the authenticity of a project when over million rupee would be spent on a Rs5000 project. Nation is indebted to over Rs100 billion and NAB would ask the questions the amount had been spent that too without any improvement in lot of the country.

He said,1270 references involving Rs940 billion were still pending in various accountability courts and only 25 judges are available for hearing the references. He urged enhancing the number of judges to at least 50 for prompt disposal of corruption references. NAB must not be blamed for delay in disposal of cases in such a situation.

He said now onwards the focus of accountability is being shifted from the people enjoyed over three decade rule to the persons ruling the country since 12 to 14 months.

Commenting about the media criticism over NAB for not taking up Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), Peshawar case, he said NAB was trying to vacate the stay granted by the apex court in this case to take the cases to logical conclusion. NAB could not proceed ahead due to Lahore High Court (LHC's) stay orders in Muslim Commercial Bank (MCB) (privatization) case.

He urged media to go ahead with constructive criticism over NAB.

Indeed the investigations of white collar crime were extremely difficult as the crime is committed in Lahore and property reveals is London. The corruption money travels from a country to several countries and landed in another country.

The performance of NAB must not be judged on the statements of the people who are at NAB's radar. Media should confirm a report before publishing or broadcasting it. Media had alleged last day that NAB Rawalpindi has summoned the mother of former chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akram Khan Durrani. On his confirmation, the news proved fake. NAB has the policy to avoid the arrest of a women suspect but only send questionnaire to her.

He said he personally listens complaints of people on every last Thursday on every month. In case of emergency an aggrieved person can meet him any time.

He said improvement has already been observed in the performance of NAB since October 2017. The conviction ratio of bureau has been up to 70 percent. NAB has appointed prosecutor generals for quick disposal of cases.

He urged the officers to ensure protecting self esteem of the suspects. The concept of handcuffing a suspect has already been ended. However the suspects could be handcuffed. After arrest of a culprit is gone into judicial custody and NAB has no role over his or her plight.

NAB has so far recovered Rs328 billion including Rs150 billion indirectly since inception.

NAB has benefited Rs1.16 billion to government exchequer by doing away with the inappropriate benefits being provided to certain telecom companies, he said.

Brushing aside fears of bureaucracy, he said from out of over 1,200 pending references not more than 10 references were against the bureaucrats. However the characters like Mushtaq Raisani and Liaquat Qaimkhani do exists in bureaucracy where millions of rupee were recovered from their homes. Even State Bank's currency counting machines were unable to count the recovered currency from their homes.

He urged NAB officers to divert the attention of detractors towards him by saying that NAB chairman's orders were being implemented. He asked fake housing society owners to settle their disputes with poor investors.

He said NAB wanted to contribute in developing the country on the patterns of Risat-e Madina.

He said the performance of Rawalpindi bureau was excellent, however there is also room for improvements.

Chairman conferred shields and cash prize of Rs25,000 each to out standing officers of NAB who recovered record Rs2.13 billion and Rs11.16 billion in plea bargain of fake account case, Steel Mills land and Nooriabad Power Company.