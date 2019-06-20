No threat from APC; forward blocs can emerge in PPP, PML-N: Ghulam Sarwar Khan

Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan Thursday while ruling out any threat to the government from upcoming All Parties Conference of opposition, disclosed that the forward blocs could be emerged in both the parties - PPP and PML-N

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan Thursday while ruling out any threat to the government from upcoming All Parties Conference of opposition , disclosed that the forward blocs could be emerged in both the parties - PPP and PML-N

Talking to media outside the Parliament House, he said leaders from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) were in contact with the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

Ghulam Sarwar said opposition parties were divided in the National Assembly and the leadership of both the parties had joined hands just to conceal their corruption.

To a question, he said National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar had issued production order of PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari by using his discretionary powers.

However, he viewed that Members of the National Assembly should not attend the proceedings of the house till they get clean chit from the quarters concerned.

He brushing aside the impression over the passage of Federal budget 2019-20, said it would be approved successfully from the Parliament without the vote of PPP and PML-N legislatures.

To a question, Ghulam Sarwar suggested former Minister for Interior Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan to take oath as member provincial assembly or should relinquish the seat.

He said chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl, Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman's dream of lockdown the federal capital would not come true as only a few seminaries and their students were supporting him.

He raised the question over the credibility of Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman and said if he had the public support, he would have won his seat in the general election 2018.