UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Threat From APC; Forward Blocs Can Emerge In PPP, PML-N: Ghulam Sarwar Khan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 10:01 PM

No threat from APC; forward blocs can emerge in PPP, PML-N: Ghulam Sarwar Khan

Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan Thursday while ruling out any threat to the government from upcoming All Parties Conference of opposition, disclosed that the forward blocs could be emerged in both the parties - PPP and PML-N

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan Thursday while ruling out any threat to the government from upcoming All Parties Conference of opposition, disclosed that the forward blocs could be emerged in both the parties - PPP and PML-N.

Talking to media outside the Parliament House, he said leaders from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) were in contact with the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

Ghulam Sarwar said opposition parties were divided in the National Assembly and the leadership of both the parties had joined hands just to conceal their corruption.

To a question, he said National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar had issued production order of PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari by using his discretionary powers.

However, he viewed that Members of the National Assembly should not attend the proceedings of the house till they get clean chit from the quarters concerned.

He brushing aside the impression over the passage of Federal budget 2019-20, said it would be approved successfully from the Parliament without the vote of PPP and PML-N legislatures.

To a question, Ghulam Sarwar suggested former Minister for Interior Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan to take oath as member provincial assembly or should relinquish the seat.

He said chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl, Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman's dream of lockdown the federal capital would not come true as only a few seminaries and their students were supporting him.

He raised the question over the credibility of Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman and said if he had the public support, he would have won his seat in the general election 2018.

Related Topics

Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari Corruption National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chaudhry Nisar Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Parliament Vote Budget Provincial Assembly Pakistan Peoples Party 2018 Muslim Media All From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Election 2018 Opposition

Recent Stories

Journalist delegation meets with DG PFA

2 minutes ago

Child drown in Akram wah in Hyderabad

2 minutes ago

Mirpur Divisional Commissioner orders probe into t ..

2 minutes ago

Pelosi Urges Trump to Work With Allies in Confront ..

2 minutes ago

Trump to Keep Moscow at Distance in 2020 Race to N ..

8 minutes ago

US Considers Different Sanctions on Turkey Over Pu ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.