No Threat From Long March Or Short March: Governor

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 07:00 PM

No threat from long march or short march: governor

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that another deadline will pass and the opposition parties will not render resignations from assemblies by 31st of January.

During a meeting with Punjab Minister for Housing Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed at Governor's House here on Saturday, he said there was no threat to the government from the opposition's long march or short march.

Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed discussed political and administrative matters in the meeting with the governor.

"The PDM may move heaven and earth by holding rallies and protests, but the government will remain in power till 2023," he said, adding that the opposition's plan to halt the process of accountability and national development will fail.

Ch Sarwar said the government would not back off from its commitment to maintain rule of law and transparent accountability. He said eradication of corruption had become necessary to put the country on the road to progress and the government was committed to eliminating the evil.

Mohammad Sarwar said the PDM agenda of anarchy had been rejected by the people and they stand by the government policies. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan was moving forward and would continue to do so despite opposition's propaganda.

He said the PDM's only agenda was to destabilise the country, but there was clear divide among the PDM parties and they were unable to decide on the strategy to keep themselves politically alive. He said: "There is uncertainty among the opposition as to when and where the long march is to take place." The provincial minister for housing said the opposition parties were looking for an NRO (deal) but Prime Minister Imran Khan would not fulfill their desires.

The minister said the corrupt would have to face accountability as per law, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan would not budge an inch on his principled stance on politics.

He said: "If the opposition thinks that the government will come under pressure from the rallies, it will never happen."

More Stories From Pakistan

