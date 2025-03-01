Open Menu

No Threat From Opposition Alliance: Senator Irfan

Sumaira FH Published March 01, 2025 | 11:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) Senator Irfan Siddiqui said on Saturday that the government has performed better in reviving the economy, leaving no reason to worry about the opposition alliance.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the parties joining hands with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) follow democratic traditions, but this alliance is unlikely to succeed because of the undemocratic actions of PTI.

PTI as a party, thrived on violence and chaos, which makes this alliance fragile and doomed from the start, he added.

Regarding the grievances of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), he said that the alliance with PPP is natural.

A committee, led by the Deputy Prime Minister, is actively working to implement the agreement, he added.

