No threat of flood in district: DC

MULTAN, Sept 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak said that there was no threat of flood in district Multan.

The DC along with City Police Officer Muhammad Zubair Daraishak inspected Kotla Chakir Khan (Jalalpur Pirwala) and had discussion with local people.

Aamir Khattak apprised local people that all the muazas were safe from flood threat.

The district government had ensured all possible arrangements to deal with any flood situation. However, all areas across the district were safe, he added.

Similarly, the Deputy Commissioner also reviewed security arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram.

He visited different Imambargahs and monitored security arrangements. He also inspected walk-through gates, streets lights, sewerage issues in the city especially along the routes of the processions.