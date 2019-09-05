UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Threat Of Flood In District: DC

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 01:00 AM

No threat of flood in district: DC

MULTAN, Sept 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak said that there was no threat of flood in district Multan.

The DC along with City Police Officer Muhammad Zubair Daraishak inspected Kotla Chakir Khan (Jalalpur Pirwala) and had discussion with local people.

Aamir Khattak apprised local people that all the muazas were safe from flood threat.

The district government had ensured all possible arrangements to deal with any flood situation. However, all areas across the district were safe, he added.

Similarly, the Deputy Commissioner also reviewed security arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram.

He visited different Imambargahs and monitored security arrangements. He also inspected walk-through gates, streets lights, sewerage issues in the city especially along the routes of the processions.

Related Topics

Multan Police Flood Jalalpur Pirwala All From Government

Recent Stories

British MPs inflict new defeat on Johnson's Brexit ..

41 minutes ago

Argentina in Need of Major Currency Reform to Avoi ..

42 minutes ago

VP launches open trade incubator for young entrepr ..

1 hour ago

Trump Says US Using 'Much Less' Funding Than Expec ..

1 hour ago

UNODC convenes national experts to re-design globa ..

2 hours ago

UN Chief Concerned By Fate of People Affected by H ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.