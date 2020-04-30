No threat to 18th Constitutional Amendment: Haleem Shaikh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Central Vice President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Haleem Adil Shaikh Thursday denied any threat to the 18th Constitutional Amendment.

Addressing a news conference here, Haleem Adil Shaikh, who is also PTI's parliamentary leader in the Sindh Assembly, he said no body was trying to end the amendment, however, there was need for its implementation in true spirit and in accordance to its original form.

"Eighteenth Amendment was a positive step but attempts to weaken the Center do have their repercussions on the provinces too," said Haleem Adil Shaikh.

Flanked by senior PTI leaders including MNA Aftab Siddiqui and others, he said the ruling party in Sindh had resorted to propaganda to malign the PTI and its nominated governor for the province, Imran Ismail, so as to hoodwink the masses and divert their attention from their failure in handling the COVID-19 pandemic and relevant administrative matters.

"These are besides the series of public grievances consequent to embezzlement and maladministration," alleged the MPA.

He on the occasion also took strong exception to the display of PPP banners at the camps set up for disbursement of assistance under the Ehsaas Cash Relief Programme, claiming it was used as a tool to fleece the poorest of the poor.

He said the statesmanship of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said, was being increasingly registered across the globe.

His commitment towards the cause of public uplift was well evident through the series of measures announced during the recent past encompassing relief packages for the poor, labourers and each and every section from across the country, who were affected due to the coronavirus induced situations.

"On the contrary the steps taken by the provincial government have caused severe inconvenience to almost all sections, including daily wage earners, media workers, women, patients and even low paid cops," said Shaikh.

He also expressed his reservations about rations distribution announcement by the provincial government.

Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Aftab Siddiqui alleged that the provincial ruling party always played the "Sindh card" whenever the actual issues of the province and the problems faced by its inhabitants were raised.

Expressing his dissatisfaction about the lockdown policy adopted by the provincial government and also declaration of certain major health facilities as quarantine centers, he said with healthcare facilities, already not upto mark, the masses were being denied of crucially needed medical assistance which ultimately must be costing many of their lives, besides compromising their life quality.

"Adequate planning and proper assessment of their implications were simply ignored," he commented.