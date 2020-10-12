UrduPoint.com
No Threat To Democratic System From Opposition Parties' Rallies : Swati

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 10:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Narcotics Control Azam Khan Swati on Monday said there was no threat to the democratic system from the opposition parties' rallies and sit-ins.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would complete its constitutional term.

The opposition parties were using different tactics to protect their looted money, he added.

The minister said the politicians who looted the national exchequer ruthlessly should face the corruption cases in the country, adding the government was committed to recover the looted wealth from them, in order to utilize the same for the welfare and development of the masses.

More Stories From Pakistan

